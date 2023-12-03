BNP holds virtual meeting with EU team

A five-member BNP delegation held a virtual meeting with European Union Election Expert Monitoring Mission representatives yesterday.

The meeting that began at 3:00pm was led by BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan. Party Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan and three others were also present at the meeting, said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

The party leaders briefed the EU team about the arrests of its leaders in "ghost cases," said BNP sources. They informed that families of party leaders and activists have also been persecuted. The BNP delegation also told the mission that the upcoming election is shaping up to be a "one-sided" one.