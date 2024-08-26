BNP holds meeting with like-minded parties

Leaders agreed to support interim govt, party sources say

The BNP yesterday held a meeting with the 12-party alliance and other like-minded parties yesterday to address the political situation of the country following the fall of the Awami League government.

Party sources said the meeting was part of their efforts to stabilise the country through collaboration.

During the meeting, the leaders agreed to support the interim government, the sources said.

Nazrul Islam Khan, head of the BNP liaison committee and a member of the standing committee, convened a meeting with the 12-party alliance and other allied groups at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan yesterday evening.

Selima Rahman, another standing committee member, was also present.

Talking to The Daily Star yesterday, Selima said, "We talked about how our teams should respond to the flood situation. We also discussed how to support the students who were injured during the movement and are still recovering."

The meeting was attended by two dozen leaders from the 12-party alliances and other like-minded parties.

After the meeting, Nazrul Islam Khan said, "We discussed increasing aid efforts for flood victims and decided to alert the nation to the sinister plots we observed against the country and its people by the fugitive government.

"We have resolved to protect the wealth and well-being of the country's citizens, regardless of caste or religion, and to remain vigilant against any threats. Our goal is to ensure that no harm comes to anyone in any way."