BNP to hold sit-ins on August 14, 16 at party offices nationwide

The BNP will hold sit-in programmes on August 14 and 15, and milad mahfils on August 16 at party offices across the country.

The sit-ins will be held to demand justice for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her accomplices, according to a press release signed by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.On August 16, marking the birthday of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, a doa and milad mahfil will be held to pray for her long life, good health, and for the forgiveness of the martyrs' souls and the recovery of the injured, read the press release.

Rizvi urged all leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organizations to participate in these programmes.