Sat Jan 27, 2024 04:50 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 04:53 PM

BNP to hold countrywide 'black flag' processions on Jan 30

BNP today announced nationwide "black flag" processions on January 30 demanding the cancellation of the " dummy parliament" and new elections under a non-partisan caretaker government.

"On January 30, you have to take to the streets to protest. Black flag processions will be held across the country organised by the BNP," party standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said at a rally in front of its central office in Nayapaltan.

He said processions will be held across all metropolitans, thanas, districts, upazila and municipalities.

