BNP to help ensure safe Durga Puja celebrations

Forms committees for all mandaps across country

The BNP has taken steps to help the authorities ensure a peaceful celebration of Durga Puja across the country, amid concerns over security among the minority communities.

The party has formed committees for every Puja mandap across Bangladesh so that the Hindus can celebrate their biggest festival in a safe, peaceful and festive manner.

Its acting chairman Tarique Rahman has instructed party leaders to visit the Puja mandaps to ensure a hassle-free celebration.

Following his instructions, the BNP has tasked its organising secretaries with monitoring the work to ensure security in each division during the Puja, party leaders said.

The BNP leaders must be vigilant constantly to prevent any plot to create an untoward situation during Durga Puja, according to the instructions.

The party also asked its leaders and workers of all levels to cooperate with each other so that the "followers of the fallen Awami League regime cannot carry out any mischief surrounding the Puja".

If anyone is found involved in misdemeanours in the name of security, they will face organisational measures, the BNP warned its own leaders and activists.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of the party's policymaking body the National Standing Committee, said people fear that the Awami League may try to create a situation.

"So, we are alert, and our acting chairman has issued instructions for us. We've taken it as a challenge to ensure that the Puja will be celebrated peacefully and safely," Gayeshwar told The Daily Star yesterday.

He said that party leaders were exchanging views with the Hindu community leaders to ensure festivity during the Puja.

The Awami League aims to blame the BNP for untoward incidents to show that the minority people will not be safe if the BNP comes to power, BNP leaders said.

Asked why they have taken such steps about security during the Puja, BNP Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince said there is a conspiracy to create an unrest centring the Puja to hamper the ongoing transition to democracy.

"But we will not let that happen. We are in constant contact with Hindu community leaders," he said.

Nazrul Islam Azad, BNP assistant organising secretary for Dhaka Division, said that the party's acting chairman is "very serious" about the Hindu community and their Puja celebrations.

"We will ensure the safety and security of the Hindu community at any cost," he said.