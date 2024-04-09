BNP hatches conspiracies to undermine democratic stability: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP, a symbol of undemocratic force, always hatches conspiracies to destabilise the democratic and stable environment of the country.

"BNP's principle, ideology and activities are opposed to democratic values and its stance is at the opposite pole of democracy in the political arena," he said in a statement issued today.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said BNP is the enemy of the country's democracy.

BNP's origin is in the era of military dictatorship and it harbours an undemocratic spirit disguised within democratic rhetoric. So, they have no respect towards constitutional and systematic approach, he said.

The AL general secretary accused BNP of resorting to terrorism and instigating chaos to disrupt elections, opting to avoid participation altogether. He alleged that BNP endeavours to conceal its inherent terrorist tendencies under the guise of political activities, yet its true nature is now evident both nationally and internationally.

He said the BNP was dubbed as a terrorist organisation by the Canadian Federal Court.

Quader further stated that BNP's persistent adoption of flawed policies and programmes has led the party into a quagmire of errors, resulting in despondency among its leadership and supporters.

Perplexed leaders and workers of the failed BNP are now making evil attempts to sow seeds of frustration among the people. As BNP has no dream ahead, its leaders don't see any positive thing in the country, he said.

Quader said AL leaders and workers are making all-out strides to sustain the country's independence, sovereignty and democracy under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.

He expressed his optimism that the country will overcome its challenges and emerge as a developed, prosperous, and safe and smart Bangladesh.