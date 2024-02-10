Politics
BNP has to pay for its mistake

Says Quader
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said BNP will have to pay for the mistake it made by not joining the January 7 polls.

He said this while speaking at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi office. About the AL's special extended meeting to be held today, he said the implementation of the AL's election manifesto requires strong unity in the party.

Upazila, mayoral, and union parishad elections will be held gradually, and all party men should remain united so that no conflict arises, he  also said.

Regarding Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL leader said, "As far as I know, he has been granted bail in many cases. A case for attack on the chief justice's residence caused a little difficulty for him. He may be granted bail at any time."

Regarding Khaleda Zia's medical treatment abroad, Quader said, "Let her family submit an application, and then it can be said whether she can go abroad. It depends on how the home and law ministries recommend to this end."

