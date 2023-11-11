BNP has lost people's support after Oct 28: Kader Siddique

Krishak Sramik Janata League (KSJL) President Kader Siddique today said BNP has lost people's support after October 28 as they set vehicles on fire in name of the movement.

"After October 28, BNP has lost. They [BNP] set vehicles on fire and beat up police to death in the name of the movement. Common people are not with them," he said while addressing a public rally at Kalihati in Tangail today.

Kalihati upazila unit KSJL organised the rally, reports our Tangail correspondent.

"BNP says they will not participate in the national elections without a caretaker government. Election Commission is the caretaker government during elections. But that is not the case in our country," he said.

Kader Siddique said, "If people can go to the polling center and cast their votes, it does not matter who participated in the election or not."

He also criticised BNP leader Tarique Rahman, who is living in London. "A child who cannot return to country to serve his mother, how can he serve the common people?"

In the rally, Kader Siddique also said that his elder brother Latif Siddique would compete from Kalihati constituency. He urged all to vote for Latif to elect him in the upcoming polls.