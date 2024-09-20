BNP forms six panels for reforms

BNP has formed six committees to formulate the party's reform proposals in line with its 31-point outline aimed at reforming the constitution and state system and ensuring economic emancipation, said party sources.

The party will put forward the proposals to help the interim government carry out reforms.

BNP, which has been out of power since 2006, is making this move as the interim government has formed six commissions, headed by six eminent personalities, to reform the constitution, the judiciary, election system, police administration, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and public administration.

According to BNP sources, the number of panels and their size may be expanded.

The party thinks that different government organs have almost become ineffective due to the misrule of the previous Awami League government and that long-term reforms are necessary for those organs.

If BNP is voted to power, it intends to carry out sustainable reforms. Keeping this goal in mind, the party has taken an initiative to finalise its plans from now.

Before discussing reforms with the interim government, BNP wants to determine its position on reforms so it can put forward specific sector-wise reform proposals. The party's standing committee discussed this issue in its last meeting on Monday.

Sources said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will lead the party's panel on state reforms. The other members of the committee are BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, former bureaucrat and BNP chairperson's advisory council member Ismail Zabihullah and party media cell Convenor Moudud Alamgir Pavel.

Salahuddin will head two committees on reforms to the public service commission and public administration. The other members of the two committees are Ismail Zabihullah and former bureaucrat and BNP chairperson's adviser Bijon Kanti Sarker.

BNP standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain will lead the panel on reforms to the education and health sectors, while Nazrul Islam Khan will head the committee on the reform to the Election Commission.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury will be chief of the committee on reforms to economy, banking and commerce sectors. Party Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo will be its member.

Asked about the committees, Nazrul told The Daily Star that the bodies have been named in line with their tasks. He, however, refused to give details.

The six committees will finalise the BNP's stance and reform proposals after discussing the issues with different stakeholders. Those will also work to drum up public support for BNP's 31-point outline, said party insiders.

Unveiling the 31-point outline on July 13 last year, the party said it wants to implement the reform proposals to turn the country into a democratic state in the true sense.

On March 19, 2016, BNP chief Khaleda unveiled her party's "Vision 2030" to turn the country into a "rainbow nation" through unity and diversity to create a political culture where all people of varying opinions can coexist peacefully.