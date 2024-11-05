BNP forms new committees in 4 cities, 5 districts

In a move to overhaul the party and prepare for the next national election, the BNP has announced new committees for its four metropolitan city and six district units.

The party yesterday issued a press release, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in this regard.

Committees have been approved for the party's Dhaka north, Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet city units, and Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Brahmanbaria, Kushtia, Mymensingh South, and Sherpur district units.

Aminul Haque, a former national football team captain, has been made the convener of the Dhaka north city BNP, while Mostafa Zaman has been named as the member secretary of the six-member partial convening committee.

Other joint conveners of the unit include Mostafizur Rahman Segun, SM Jahangir, Ferdowsi Ahmed Mishti and Abdur Razzak, who will also take on the role of office secretary.

This restructuring follows the dissolution of the previous convening committee for Dhaka north, headed by Saiful Alam Nirob.

The BNP dissolved the Dhaka north city unit's convening committee on September 29, around two and a half months after its formation.

The previous committee was constituted on July 7, with a three-month deadline for the new leaders to form full committees.

In Chattogram, a 53-member full-fledged convening committee for the BNP city unit has been announced, with Ershadullah being appointed as its convener and Nazimuddin Rahman as the member secretary.

The BNP's Barishal city unit has also been restructured with a 42-member full-fledged committee. Moniruzzaman Khan Faruk has been made its convener and Ziauddin Sikder Zia the member secretary.

Besides, the party announced a 170-member full-fledged committee for its Sylhet city unit, making Rezaul Hasan Koyes Ludi as its acting president and Imdad Hossain Chowdhury as general secretary.

The BNP also formed two 32-member convening committees in Moulvibazar and Sunamganj districts, making Faizur Rahman Moyun and Kalim Uddin Ahmad Milon as conveners, respectively.

In Brahmanbaria, Abdul Mannan has been appointed as convener, with Sirajul Islam Siraj as member secretary of a 32-member committee of the BNP's district unit.

Kutub Uddin Ahmed has been named as convener, while Md Zakir Hossain Sarkar has been appointed as member secretary of a 31-member committee of the BNP's Kushtia district unit.

Md Zakir Hossain Babul has been appointed as convener of a three-member partial committee of the BNP's Mymensingh South district unit, with Rokonuzzaman Sarkar Rokon as member secretary.

In Sherpur, Md Hazrat Ali has been made the convener, while Md Sirajul Islam has been named member secretary of a three-member partial convening committee of the district BNP.