BNP to form human chains across country tomorrow: Rizvi

BNP has taken preparations to form human chains across the country tomorrow, marking International Human Rights Day.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing yesterday, party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said they will form a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka at 11:00am.

"BNP's Dhaka city units have taken all necessary preparations in this regard," said Rizvi.

Besides, the BNP leader said that all of their party's district units are going to hold similar programmes on the day to highlight the issue of human rights violations in Bangladesh.

He warned if the government tries to create obstacles in holding the programme, their party's leaders and workers will have no choice but to put up resistance.

Rizvi said they want to observe the programme peacefully as a symbol of protest against injustice.

He claimed that police have arrested more than 215 BNP leaders and activists in the last 24 hours till 5:00pm yesterday. He also said till now some 20,490 leaders and activists of their party have been arrested or detained, since October 28.