BNP, failing at movement, plotting assassination: Quader

Alleging that the BNP is preparing to carry out more deadly clandestine attacks, ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged its activists to remain alert.

"After failing to carry out regular movement, they have turned to sabotage. We got information, a message sent from London that if necessary, they [BNP] will carry out assassination. We urge everyone to remain vigilant," said Quader.

He also alleged that the BNP may have been planning to kill a leader or candidate during the election.

"They have a deadly plan. After failing at everything, they are now distributing leaflets," he said.

He said this at a press briefing at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi this noon.

AL general secretary also said they do not want violence in the election.

"We have no objection to the punishment that the Election Commission will fix through the law enforcement agencies. Now the law enforcement agencies will work under the EC," he added.

"We will urge our candidates to behave responsibly. Awami League does not want to get engaged in any controversy centring the election," said Quader.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak; Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi; Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan; Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi; eneral Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman,; Dhaka City North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman; General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi; among others, were present on the occasion.