BNP failed to understand the pulse of people: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP has become isolated from the people in politics after failing to read the pulse of people.

"It has been proved in Bangladesh's politics that the country's democracy is safe at the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She understands the people," he told a press conference held at AL President Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka.

Quader said as long as Sheikh Hasina remains in power, the country will never lose its path.

Regarding the recent report of the EU over the 12th National Election, the AL general secretary said the EU follows some policy as they maintain alliance with the western world.

The EU's report is similar to the remarks made by the US over the polls in Bangladesh, he said.

"But we will put importance on the letters written by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They expressed their eagerness to work closely with Bangladesh," he said.

About Mymensingh and Cumilla city polls, the minister said elections were held to 231 local government bodies, including Mymensingh and Cumilla cities, yesterday which saw voter's turnout around 60pc on an average.

The polls were held in free and fair manner and the government didn't interfere in the polls, he added.

He extended thanks to the Election Commission, law enforcement agencies and all concerned for holding the elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. He also congratulated the winners of those elections.

Quader said BNP leaders contested the polls in different places and some leaders have also been elected.

There was no party's symbol in the polls, he said.

After the end of those polls, there is no logical ground for BNP to criticise the government, he said.