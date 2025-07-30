BNP faction protests expulsion of 5 leaders in Mirsharai

A faction of BNP and Jubo Dal activists held a protest rally in Chattogram's Mirsharai upazila today, demanding the withdrawal of expulsion orders issued against five of their leaders.

The demonstration began around noon at the Mirsharai upazila headquarters, where the protesters marched along parts of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway before staging a brief rally outside the upazila parishad premises.

Md Alamgir, former general secretary of Mirsharai upazila BNP, presided over the protest.

In his speech, he said dedicated leaders and activists had been unfairly punished over the recent clashes in Raozan.

"They stood by the party during its most difficult times," he said, alleging that misleading reports from former Awami League collaborators influenced the expulsions.

He demanded that the expulsion orders be reconsidered.

It is to be noted that on Tuesday, a press statement signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the expulsion of five individuals: Nurul Amin (joint convener of BNP's Chattogram North District unit and former chairman of Mirsharai Upazila Parishad), Gazi Nizam Uddin (former member secretary of Mirsharai upazila BNP), Didarul Alam Miyaji (former convener of Baraiyarhat Municipality BNP), and Jubo Dal leaders Sirajul Islam and Kamal Uddin.

According to local BNP leaders, the five were expelled from all party positions, including primary membership, for violating party discipline and instigating internal conflict and unrest.