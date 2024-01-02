BNP extends mass contact till Jan 4

BNP and its allies extended their ongoing mass outreach and leaflet distribution programme for three more days, starting today, to garner public support for the party's call to boycott the January 7 election.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing yesterday afternoon.

"The mass outreach programme will be held on January 2, 3, and 4, in favour of the polls-boycott and non-cooperation movement, along with the resignation of Awami League government and the reinstatement of neutral polls-time caretaker government system," said Rizvi.

At least 235 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested across the country in the 24 hours preceding yesterday afternoon, and twelve cases were filed accusing 983 BNP members, he said.

Meanwhile, since October 29, BNP has enforced four rounds of strikes and 12 rounds of blockades.