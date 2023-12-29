BNP extends ‘boycott polls campaign’

To continue it till tomorrow; Rizvi says people have right to abstain from polls

The BNP will continue with its leaflet distribution and countrywide mass contact programmes today and tomorrow to garner public support for boycotting the January 7 national election.

Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced this at a virtual press briefing yesterday afternoon.

The BNP extended the mass contact and leaflet distribution programmes, which were scheduled to end yesterday, by two more days as part of a non-cooperation movement.

Rizvi said the BNP leaders and activists were arrested and suffered oppression during the party's six days of leaflet distribution and mass contact campaign.

Rizvi said, "The people of Bangladesh are united. No one will go to the polling centres. People have the right to not go to the polling centres."

For the EC officials, Rizvi said, "You can complete the election arrangements. You can be happy about that. But voters have the right to participate or abstain from casting votes."

He claimed that law enforcers arrested over 26,751 leaders and activists in 1,094 cases across the country between October 28 and 12:30pm yesterday.

At least 120 leaders and activists were detained and four cases were filed against 337 named and many unidentified activists in 24 hours, he said.

Since October 29, the BNP and its allies have enforced nationwide hartals for five days in four spells and blockades for 23 days in 12 phases.

On December 20, the parties announced a non-cooperation movement to press home their demand for a neutral polls-time government.