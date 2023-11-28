BNP expels Khaleda's adviser Ekramuzzaman, exec member Abu Zafar for 'anti-party-activities'

BNP has expelled Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, adviser to the party's Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and its national executive committee member Shah Md Abu Zafar as they are going to take part in the 12th parliamentary election.

A press release signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said the action was taken against the two for their involvement in "anti-party activities".

"On the basis of clear allegations of involvement in activities that go against the party's discipline, BNP chairperson's advisory council member Syed AK Ekramuzzaman and national executive committee member Shah Md Abu Zafar have been expelled from all posts at all levels of the party, including primary membership," the press release said.

Ekramuzzaman collected nomination paper yesterday to contest the national election from Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency.

BNP has already rejected the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election. It considers collecting nomination forms a "violation of party's discipline".

Ekramuzzaman contested the national election as an independent candidate in the 2001 election, and in the 2008 and 2018 elections as a BNP candidate, but he was never elected.

Meanwhile, Zafar joined the newly registered party BNM (Bangladesh Nationalist Movement) on November 21 to take part in the upcoming election.