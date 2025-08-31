Politics
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 31, 2025 06:41 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 07:43 PM

BNP expels executive committee member Sathi Uday Kusum Barua

Sun Aug 31, 2025 06:41 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 07:43 PM
Accuses him of instigating attacks on Chittagong University students
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 31, 2025 06:41 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 07:43 PM
BNP expels Sathi Uday Kusum Barua
Sathi Uday Kusum Barua. Photo: Collected

BNP has expelled its National Executive Committee member Sathi Uday Kusum Barua from all party positions, citing allegations of instigating locals to attack students of Chittagong University.

The expulsion was announced today in a press statement signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

violence between CU students and locals
Thrown from the roof: CU violence caught on camera

"For creating disorder, disobeying party instructions, and engaging in anti-organisational activities, BNP National Executive Committee member Sathi Uday Kusum Barua has been expelled from the party's primary membership as well as from all levels of party positions in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, " the statement reads.

Party sources said the decision came after the BNP leader made remarks that incited hostility against the students.

Students, locals clash over ‘assault’ at CU

Related topic:
BNPSathi Uday Kusum Barua
