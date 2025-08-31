BNP expels executive committee member Sathi Uday Kusum Barua

Accuses him of instigating attacks on Chittagong University students

BNP has expelled its National Executive Committee member Sathi Uday Kusum Barua from all party positions, citing allegations of instigating locals to attack students of Chittagong University.

The expulsion was announced today in a press statement signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"For creating disorder, disobeying party instructions, and engaging in anti-organisational activities, BNP National Executive Committee member Sathi Uday Kusum Barua has been expelled from the party's primary membership as well as from all levels of party positions in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, " the statement reads.

Party sources said the decision came after the BNP leader made remarks that incited hostility against the students.