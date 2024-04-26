BNP expels 73 leaders for contesting upazila polls

BNP has expelled 73 party men for contesting the first phase of upazila parishad elections, defying the party's decision.

The list of expelled BNP members was published in a notice sent to the media this afternoon.

The notice, signed by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, said that they had been expelled according to the party constitution from all posts of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), including primary membership.

Among them, 28 are candidates for upazila chairman, 24 are candidates for upazila vice-chairman, and 21 are female candidates for vice-chairman, said BNP sources.

After the decision to boycott the upazila elections at a meeting of the party's highest policy-making body, the standing committee, the sources said the party made various attempts to stop them from participating in the election.

A letter of the standing committee decision was also sent to the party leaders.