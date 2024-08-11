BNP expels 44, cites role in violence, other reasons

BNP and its associated organisations have taken strict action against some of their party men for their involvement in the recent violence and violation of organisational discipline.

Over the last five days, at least 44 leaders and activists from 17 districts have been expelled. Of them, 27 are from Jubo Dal, 10 from Chhatra Dal, six from BNP, and one from Swechhasebak Dal.

Additionally, show-cause notices have been served on at least 42 leaders and activists of the BNP and its associated bodies in three districts.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir stressed the need for maintaining discipline within the student organisation.

"After the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, some Chhatra Dal leaders and activists got involved in a few isolated incidents. The BNP high command has instructed us to take measures in this regard," he said.

Chhatra Dal had taken a decision regarding its members' entry into the university campuses, but five to seven of its leaders and activists disobeyed the decision, leading to the issuance of show-cause notices against them, he added.

Jubo Dal Office Secretary MN Islam Sohel said, "Action has been taken against some Jubo Dal leaders and activists for anti-organisational activities.

"We have warned them against violating organisational discipline. This action has been taken to make sure that the leaders and activists remain careful about the organisation's directives," he told this newspaper.

BNP sources said that the party's top leadership has taken a strong stance against attacks and vandalism, particularly the incidents targeting religious minority communities.

This move is seen as a crucial step towards upholding the party's reputation and ensuring that the leaders and activists do not engage in any activities that could tarnish the party's image, said a BNP standing committee member, seeking anonymity.

Last week, BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman called upon the party leaders and activists to set an example by protecting all citizens regardless of their religious identities.

ACTION AGAINST PARTY MEN

In Dhaka, the convenor of Chhatra Dal's Kadmatali thana unit has been expelled while six other leaders have been served with show-cause notices.

In Chattogram, Chhatra Dal has expelled the senior joint convener of its Chattogram metropolitan unit. Two vice presidents of Chattogram metropolitan Jubo Dal have also been expelled.

In Khulna, a show-cause notice was served on Paikgachha upazila BNP General Secretary SM Enamul Haque over looting and arson.

"He attacked many Hindu houses and looted valuables, but the victims did not dare to speak for fear of reprisals," reads a press release issued by the Khulna district BNP on August 8.

Chhatra Dal district organising secretary in Barishal, the student front's general secretary in Thakurgaon, and its Panchagarh municipality member secretary have also been expelled for violating organisational discipline.

In Jashore, 13 leaders of BNP, Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal have been expelled for their involvement in attacks and vandalism.

Warning letters have been issued against at least 35 grassroots BNP leaders in the district as well.

In Jhalakathi, Jubo Dal expelled the convenors of its district and Nalchity upazila units for violating organisational discipline. Also, the district BNP expelled its Sadar upazila deputy publicity secretary, citing the same reason.

Four Jubo Dal leaders have been expelled in Lakshmipur, four in Pirojpur, three in Lalmonirhat, two each in Gazipur, Noakhali, Magura, and Jhenaidah, and one has been expelled in Narshingdi.

The convener of Magura municipality Swechhasebak Dal was also expelled.