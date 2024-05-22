BNP expels 13 more leaders for contesting Upazila polls

The BNP has expelled 13 more of its grassroots leaders for participating in the fourth phase of the upcoming upazila elections in violation of the party's decision.

With this latest action, the party has so far expelled 216 leaders for contesting the upazila polls going against its directives.

According to a BNP press release issued on Wednesday, these punitive measures were taken in line with the party's constitution.

It said the 13 leaders of BNP and its associate bodies vying for the post of chairman, vice-chairman, and female vice-chairman in the fourth phase of upazila polls in violation of the party's decision have been expelled from all party positions, including its primary membership.

Of the expelled leaders, six are contesting for the post of upazila chairman, four for the vice-chairman, and three for the female vice-chairman positions.

Earlier, the party expelled 79 of its grassroots leaders for joining the first phase of upazila polls held on May 8. It also ousted 69 leaders for participating in the second phase of upazila elections held on May 21.

BNP also expelled 55 other leaders for participating in the third phase of upazila polls slated for May 29.

The elections to 492 upazilas will be held in four phases, with the fourth phase scheduled for June 5.

BNP remains steadfast in its decision not to participate in the upazila elections, mirroring its stance on the last national election, asserting that fair elections are impossible under the Awami League government.