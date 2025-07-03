BNP expects high voter turnout in upcoming polls: Khosru

People will participate enthusiastically, says the BNP leader

BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury today said they believe voter turnout in the upcoming national election will be high.

"We believe the voter turnout in the upcoming national election will be very good, and people will go to polling centres with great enthusiasm," he said.

"Male and female voters of all ages will participate, and there will be a participatory election. Through this, a government will be elected via a neutral and acceptable election. This will help advance the democratic transition," Amir Khosru said.

Khosru made the remarks while briefing reporters after Australian High Commissioner Susan Ryle paid a courtesy call on BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

BNP standing committee member Moyeen Khan, and Amir Khosru were also present.

After the meeting, Khosru also said the people have been unable to exercise their voting rights in the last three to four elections.

"Everyone is waiting with eager anticipation—especially the new generation, those around the age of 30. They have not been able to exercise their voting rights at all. People across the country are now waiting eagerly to vote," he added.

He said that whenever elections in Bangladesh have been held under a neutral government, the electoral environment has been positive.

"Political parties and voters want stability. So, not just police or law enforcement, voters and political leaders also want a calm and stable environment. Everyone wants to take credit for that. So, there is no reason for anyone to be worried," he said.

Regarding the meeting, the BNP leader said they expect a fair election and their cooperation toward this goal will continue.

The meeting discussed the overall political situation in Bangladesh and the need to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.