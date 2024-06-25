BNP doing politics over Khaleda Zia’s illness: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP leaders are doing politics over the illness of party chief Khaleda Zia.

BNP leaders have unnecessarily delayed the trial of the cases against her, he said while replying to a query from reporters after a board meeting of Bangladesh Bridge Authority at its Bhaban in Dhaka's Banani.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said BNP leaders, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, talk much, but they didn't wage even any visible movement over the Khaleda Zia issue. In fact, they are doing politics over the health issue of Begum Zia, he added.

The AL general secretary said the then caretaker government filed cases against Khaleda Zia.

"Even a case was filed against our leader and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. But they didn't get anything against her (Sheikh Hasina) after investigation," he said.

On the other hand, he said Khaleda Zia was not present before the court for a long time, which delayed the trial process.

Rejecting comments of BNP leaders, Quader said the prime minister has shown her unprecedented generosity to Khaleda by releasing her from jail and she is now receiving treatment outside the jail.

"She is also staying at her residence. Why will we try to kill her?" he added.

He said BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman had begun the politics of killing.

"BNP is the mastermind of August 15, November 3 and August 21 carnages. They started the politics of killing and conspiracies. And we are victims of their evil politics and conspiracies. We didn't kill anyone and didn't do any conspiracy," he said.