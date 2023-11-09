BNP doing politics over dead bodies

Says Quader

BNP leaders are raising allegations of enforced disappearances whereas they themselves went into hiding to evade arrest, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"BNP leaders are spreading lies in the name of their virtual press conferences. They are directing their activists to carry out terror," he said in a statement.

"Simultaneously, BNP leaders are raising false allegations of arrests and enforced disappearances of their party leaders and activists," Quader added.

"Law enforcement agencies are arresting only those involved in terrorist activities. Awami League never does the politics of disappearances, murders, arson and suppression of opposition parties," he added.

He said BNP is doing politics over dead bodies in the name of democracy. "The practice of burning people in the name of politics is contrary to a civilised democratic state system," Quader said.

The minister said since BNP does not have the strength and ability to wage movement in a democratic manner, they have chosen the path of arson terrorism.

"Like 2013, 2014 and 2015, the country is burning... Vandalism and violence have become rampant."