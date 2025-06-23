BNP does not believe in mob culture: Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today said the party does not support mob culture and will take disciplinary action if any of its members are found to be involved in the recent incident involving former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Salahuddin said, "We do not believe in mob culture. We are relentlessly fighting for the establishment of the rule of law in the country. We want to see the rule of law upheld, court verdicts executed, and transparency ensured in judicial proceedings."

"Therefore, we expect that any allegation against former chief election commissioner Nurul Huda, including his arrest and trial, will be handled lawfully. However, we do not support the disgraceful behaviour he was subjected to," he added.

"This was an isolated incident. If any BNP leader or activist is found to have been involved, the party will investigate and take disciplinary action. That is our position."

He further added, "No matter how grave the allegations are against a person, we want their legal and constitutional rights to remain intact. Even the worst offenders must not be denied their lawful rights."

The comments came after a video went viral on social media last night showing a group of people surrounding KM Nurul Huda outside his Uttara residence, forcibly placing a garland of shoes around his neck and subjecting him to verbal and physical abuse.