BNP didn’t get what they wanted from US: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the government wants friendship with foreigners but will not allow anyone to dominate the country.

"We want friendship with foreign allies. But we will not tolerate it if they want the role of master instead of friend," he said at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi office.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said during the recent visit of a US delegation, they talked about taking the relationship with Bangladesh forward.

"BNP has nothing to be optimistic about regarding what they said. They didn't say anything about the government's downfall, their failures, or the action against the government. That's why they are silent now," he said.

BNP didn't get what they wanted from the US, said Quader, adding, "They wanted to hear that the government would be sanctioned, but the US delegation expressed their commitment to advance relations with Bangladesh."

Regarding the price hike of commodities, Quader said, "People understand that it is not the government's fault. The hike in commodity prices is not a problem in Bangladesh alone. Prices are rising all over the world."

"But our people still have purchasing power. We hope that there will be enough supply of products in the coming Ramadan," he added. "There is definitely an issue of extortion. The prime minister herself gave strong statements against this extortion," he added.