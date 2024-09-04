BNP demands reconstitution of EC, ACC

BNP called for the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today which they claim are still influenced by appointees from the ousted Sheikh Hasina government.

BNP standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain, during a press briefing, said individuals backed by Hasina are still in the positions of the two constitutional bodies.

"Now it is very urgent to reconstitute the Election Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission since individuals' beneficiaries of the previous government have been installed in these two institutions," the BNP leader said.

He also said it is the responsibility of the government to remove all these beneficiaries. "AS this government is an outcome of the student-led mass movement, we believe they'll fulfil their duties properly in this regard," Zahid said.

BNP's relief collection committee arranged the press meet at the party's Nayapaltan Central Office.

Zahid alleged that the Election Commission formed during Sheikh Hasina's regime was merely a puppet, and it kept the major contributions to cement the power of Hasina. "This's a fake election commission. It's a partisan and subservient commission. Even after the fall of that autocratic government, this commission remains in place," he said.

He said the last three Election Commissions, which arranged dummy polls on January 7, conducted voting at night, and presented MPs without actual voting, are identical in nature.

"The current commission still remains shamelessly in place. I hope this Election Commission will act with good sense and resign to avoid public outrage, allowing the government to form a new Election Commission," the BNP leader also said.

Otherwise, he warned that the members of the current EC will not be able to protect themselves from public wrath.

Zahid also slammed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), stating that beneficiaries of the previous autocratic regime are now serving as commissioners and officials within the ACC.

"I urge the interim government to urgently restructure the ACC," he said.

He further explained that the Awami League government established the ACC with their own relatives and sidekicks to suppress opposition leaders and activists, as well as to harass and oppress the people.

Zahid said the ACC should be overhauled and strengthened with dedicated, sincere, and efficient individuals, removing the beneficiaries of the previous government. "This is crucial for recovering money syphoned off abroad over the past 16 years and exposing corruption in various sectors under the Awami League.

He also mentioned that BNP leaders and activists, along with associated bodies, have been continuously providing relief materials and cash to flood-affected people.

"As of last night (Tuesday night), our relief efforts have significantly expanded, and we have distributed over 13 crore taka in relief supplies and cash to the flood victims," Zahid added.