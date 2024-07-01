BNP defers today's Ctg rally to July 7

The BNP has postponed its rally in Chattogram city scheduled for today, demanding the unconditional release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, due to inclement weather.

As part of the party's nationwide programme in all divisional cities, BNP's Chattogram south and north city units were supposed to arrange the rally in the afternoon in front of the party's port city Nasimon Bhaban office in the Kazir Dewri area.

"Our rally scheduled for today (Monday) in Chattogram city has been postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions," BNP's Chattogram divisional organising secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim told UNB.

He said the rally has now been rescheduled for July 7.

On Wednesday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam announced a three-day countrywide programme demanding the unconditional release of Khaleda, who is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

As part of these programmes, BNP arranged a rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office on Saturday with the participation of thousands of party leaders and activists.

Additionally, BNP leaders were supposed to hold rallies in all metropolitan cities on July 1 and in all district headquarters on July 3.