BNP criticises govt for rising utility prices

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today alleged that the prices of utility services and all commodities have risen due to the anti-people policies of the government.

Speaking at a demonstration, he said, "Due to the anti-people policies of the government, the prices of fuel, water, and electricity have increased. The prices of all goods have also gone up abnormally."

He mentioned that people who went to their village homes to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha faced serious ordeals due to poor electricity supply.

"People in rural areas do not even get backup power from IPS due to poor supply," Rizvi added.

He also highlighted the gas shortage in Dhaka during Eid.

Rizvi said due to electricity and gas shortages, the meat from sacrificial animals went bad. "Fridges didn't work because of power outages, and stoves couldn't be lit due to gas shortages."

The leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies staged the demonstration in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan central office, demanding the unconditional release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and protesting against increases in gas, power, and water prices.

Rizvi alleged that some individuals have been given the opportunity to loot in the name of "so-called" development.

"Some people have grabbed the land and property of ordinary poor people," he alleged.

The BNP leader said the prime minister used to say not to spare anyone involved in corruption, but her government allowed former IGP Benazir Ahmed to leave the country.

"We don't know how much money Benazir's family has amassed here and abroad," he added.