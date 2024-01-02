BNP cornered amid arrests in Barishal

On Saturday afternoon, five to six youths were distributing leaflets in support of BNP's call to boycott the elections in Barishal city.

They hurriedly handed over some leaflets to pedestrians and then left.

This is pretty much what BNP's activities have been limited to. After the announcement of the election schedule, no large-scale rallies were seen in the city.

Over the last few months, BNP activists have brought out protest marches and enforced blockades, but only on a small-scale.

BNP leaders confirmed that these programmes were limited and took place only for a short period of time.

Hafizur Rahman, member secretary of ward-13 unit of BNP, was arrested by police while distributing leaflets on Bazar Road in Barishal last Friday.

Some activists also distributed leaflets in wards 9, 26, and 30.

This reporter also called the BNP convener, organising secretary, member secretary, and five to six leaders, but could not reach them over the phone as their numbers were switched off.

A leader of the BNP convening committee, requesting anonymity, said at least 25 of their leaders and workers have been arrested in this regard.

Arichul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, denied arresting anyone.

Meanwhile, the party's district and city offices have remained deserted since October 28.

During a recent visit, this correspondent could not find any party activists there. The two offices remained locked.

BNP sources said most of the leaders are either on jail or in hiding.