BNP continuously trying to destroy democracy, election system: Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said that BNP has continuously been trying to destroy the political system through their efforts to destroy democracy and the election system.

"They [the BNP] have been continuously trying to destroy the democracy and election system," he told reporters, highlighting BNP's destructive role in the last three national elections.

While addressing a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ahead of the Qatari Emir's state visit, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said the BNP had killed people and carried out arson attacks on citizens and property in an attempt to undermine democracy and the election system in the country.

He said they want BNP to make a turnaround but BNP has failed to do that.

"It's very unfortunate for the BNP," he added.