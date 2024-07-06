BNP congratulates new UK PM Keir Starmer

The BNP has congratulated Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on his party's resounding victory in the UK election and his election as the prime minister of the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also hoped that the new British prime minister will play a role in restoring democracy in countries that lack it.

"The Labour Party has achieved a landslide victory in the UK's general elections. The chief of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, has been appointed as the prime minister. We congratulate him," he said.

Fakhrul mentioned that BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has already greeted Keir Starmer on Twitter.

The BNP leader expressed optimism, stating, "The experience in the UK, where efforts are made to institutionalise democracy, can serve as a guide for him (Starmer) to address the democratic deficits and crises in many countries."

He also anticipated that Starmer would be able to overcome the economic and political issues facing Britain under his able leadership.

Keir Starmer has become the United Kingdom's new prime minister after his centre-left opposition Labour Party swept to a landslide victory, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

Meanwhile, Fakhrul, on behalf of BNP, congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian for being elected as the new president of Iran.

"I hope that Iran will progress under his leadership," the BNP secretary General said.