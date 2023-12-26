BNP conducts mass contact campaign in Rajshahi

BNP leaders and activists today conducted a campaign in Rajshahi's Lakshmipur area this morning as part of its mass contact programme to drum up support for its movement to boycott the January 7 national election.

They also distributed leaflets to create public opinion to start a non-cooperation movement against the government, our staff correspondent reports.

While conducting the hour-long campaign, the party activists termed the upcoming election as a "dummy election".

Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul, secretary for BNP's national executive committee for forest and environment affairs, and Ershad Ali Esha, Rajshahi city BNP convener, jointly led the campaign.

Some 30 BNP men participated in the event that started around 11:30am.

They left the scene around 12:30pm when a large team of Detective Branch of police surrounded them and asked them to leave.

BNP on December 24 announced that it would distribute leaflets on December 26, 27 and 28 and conduct mass contact programmes to drum up support in favour of their campaign to boycott the January 7 national election.

BNP and 16 other opposition parties have boycotted the 12th parliamentary election after they failed to realise their demand of holding polls under a non-party, neutral government.