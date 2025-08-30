Politics
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 30, 2025 01:18 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 30, 2025 01:22 AM

BNP condemns attack on Nur, Rashed

Mirza Fakhrul on Muradnagar rape
File photo

BNP has condemned and protested the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, General Secretary Rashed Khan, and other activists of the party.

In a statement, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure proper treatment for Nur and wished him a speedy recovery.

The BNP leader said the party respects the right to hold all kinds of peaceful political programmes.

"BNP does not support any activity that disrupts the practice of democratic political culture. We also condemn attacks on sound political programmes," Fakhrul said in the statement.

