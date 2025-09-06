BNP condemns attack on Jatiya Party's central office

The BNP has condemned the attack and arson at the Jatiya Party's central office in Kakrail.

The party said that while differences of opinion may exist, curbing freedom of expression through force reflects an autocratic mindset.

In a statement issued last night undersigned by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the BNP expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the attack and vandalism carried out by "unruly individuals" at the Jatiya Party office.

The statement said such incidents of attack and arson would create confusion and frustration among people about the aspiration to build a democratic state and society after the July uprising, and that this was contrary to democracy and the spirit of July.

It further said that in a genuine democracy, the existence of multiple parties is essential, and whether a party's activities continue or the party itself survives depends on the will of the people.

"Stopping the activities of any political party through threats, attacks, or violent behaviour is wholly inconsistent with the universal principles of multi-party democracy," the statement added.

The Jatiya Party central office in the capital's Kakrail once again came under attack last night.

"We were informed around 7:00pm that some people hurled bricks and stones at the Jatiya Party office and then set it on fire," said Rozina Akhter, duty officer at the control room of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Later, the fire service got another call about the blaze being extinguished, she added.

According to a Ramna Police Station official, a police team was already present at the scene. "They brought the situation under control."