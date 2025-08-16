BNP committed to protecting the long tradition of religious harmony: Tarique

In a message on the occasion of Janmashtami, he said religious tolerance is an integral part of Bangladesh’s culture

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said his party is committed to protecting the long tradition of religious harmony and mutual respect among all communities in Bangladesh.

In a message on the occasion of Janmashtami, he said religious tolerance is an integral part of Bangladesh's culture.

"Since ancient times, Bangladeshis have never lost their generosity, mutual goodwill, and respect for other religions. People of all faiths have been living here for ages in bonds of harmony and brotherhood. The BNP is firmly committed to keeping that bond intact," the BNP leader said.

The BNP leader conveyed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all members of the Hindu community.

"On the occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my sincere greetings and best wishes to my Hindu brothers and sisters. I pray for their continued well-being, prosperity, and peace," he said.

According to the Hindu faith, Tarique said, Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

"This festival has been observed with due respect for ages and it unites people by bridging social and communal divisions," the BNP leader said.

He said Janmashtami builds a strong foundation for human society and creates a unique sense of solidarity among people.

Tarique said the essence of all religions is to promote harmony, human welfare and peace, while religious preachers have guided people towards the path of truth and justice throughout history.

Lord Krishna, he noted, carried out many noble deeds to rid the world of evil, and every story connected to him still has a profound influence on human society today.

He said anti-people autocratic forces bring down the sword of persecution on people in many countries.

Tarique said the message and deeds of Lord Krishna inspire the helpless and the oppressed to resist tyranny and stand up for justice.