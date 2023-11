Another BNP chairperson's advisor has been arrested from Dhaka's Basila area this afternoon.

A team of Rab arrested Ataur Rahman Dhali in a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station over vandalism and arson attacks on vehicles, said Shihab Karim, media officer of Rab-2.

Early today, a team of Rab-2 arrested adviser to the BNP chairperson Habibur Rahman Habib from Mirpur DOHS area.