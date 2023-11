Rab arrested BNP chairperson advisers Habibur Rahman Habib and Ataur Rahman Dhali in the capital yesterday.

Habibur was arrested in the Mirpur DOHS for not appearing in court despite directions of the High Court in connection with a contempt of court rule against him, said Shihab Karim, media officer of Rab-2.

And Ataur was arrested in a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station over vandalism and arson attacks on vehicles, he added.