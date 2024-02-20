BNP chalks out two-day event to mark Feb 21

BNP has announced a two-day programme to observe Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day on February 21.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programmes at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office.

He said they will keep their party and national flags at half-mast and hoist black flags at the party office at 6:00am on Wednesday (February 21).

The leaders and activists of the party will also gather in front of Balaka Cinema Hall at Nilkhet at 6:00m wearing black badges the same day.

Later, they will first offer prayers at the graves of Language Movement martyrs at Azimpur Graveyard and then go to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Besides, BNP's different units across the country will also observe the day through various programmes.

Rizvi said the nation is going to observe the day at a time when they are deprived of their rights.

He said the sacrifices of the martyrs of February 21, 1952, will encourage the country's people to continue their struggle to restore their rights, bring back democracy.