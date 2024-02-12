BNP chalks out six-day programme

BNP has announced a six-day programme to press home their demands, including releasing party chairperson Khaleda Zia and jailed top leaders, reducing prices of daily commodities, and cancelling the January 7 election.

"The party will conduct mass contacts and distribute leaflets in all metropolitans on February 13 to 14 to gain public support," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told a press conference in Nayapaltan central party office yesterday.

He added that the party would organise prayers at mosques across the country on February 16 seeking peace for those who died along the borders with Myanmar and India.

The party will also hold mass contacts and distribute leaflets in all district towns the next day, followed by in upazilas, thanas, municipalities, and unions on February 18 to 19, said Rizvi.

Rizvi said, "We are requesting that all activists and leaders conduct the six-day programme, overcoming all obstacles and difficulties. Everyone will work together to implement the events."

Rizvi said the aim of the BNP's ongoing one-point movement is to "empower the people, not to come to power".

"For the last 16-17 years, the people have been powerless. People's power has been seized by the Awami League," he alleged.

The BNP leader said, "Prices of commodities reached an intolerable level. Those with middle-class or lower-class incomes cannot afford food."

The BNP and like-minded parties boycotted the January 7 national polls. To protest the maiden session of this parliament on January 30, the party organised black flag marches in the country.