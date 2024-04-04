BNP can't come to right track under Tarique's leadership: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said as long as BNP will remain under the leadership of its acting chairman Tarique Rahman, it cannot come to right track.

"Fugitive convict Tarique Rahman is the curse of BNP. As long as he will lead the BNP, the party cannot come to right path. It will remain stuck in the quicksand of errors," he told a view-exchange meeting at AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.

The meeting was held as part of taking preparation for observing Mujibnagar Day on April 17. Khulna divisional leaders of the party also joined the meeting.

Quader said it has become painful for BNP leaders to accept the "free style" leadership of Tarique Rahman who is giving order from London.

The BNP leaders are now realising that as long as Tarique leads the party, it will stay stuck in the quicksand of mistakes.

The AL general secretary asked Tarique Rahman to come home if he has courage to do politics. "If you have courage, come home and do politics. Have the courage to go to jail. The people will not respond to your call from London," he said.

Even some BNP leaders also dub the party's call for movement as fake, he said.

The minister said BNP has failed in movement and elections while their call for boycotting Indian products has also failed.

"Indian products are in bedrooms and kitchens of BNP leaders. That is why BNP's so-called call for boycotting Indian products is hypocrisy," he said.