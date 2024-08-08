BNP calls for unity, polls at the soonest

Khaleda, Tarique address huge rally

The VIP Road in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan headquarters is full to the brim with people attending the party’s first rally in over six years to be addressed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. Photo: Palash Khan

BNP yesterday called for calm and unity and ensuring the safety of all irrespective of religion, race and identity as well as immediate election.

"Let's not indulge in destruction, revenge, vengeance -- let us build a society based on love, peace, and knowledge," BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia said in a three-minute-long video message played out at a mammoth rally at the capital's Nayapaltan.

Tens of thousands of leaders, activists and supporters, who began convening at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the morning, burst into loud cheers when Khaleda's video message played out, her first speech in six and a half years.

She thanked the youth for getting rid of the "fascist illegal government" through an extended movement centring on quota reforms for government jobs.

"I want to sincerely thank our brave children who made this possible through their desperate struggle. I pay respect to the hundreds of martyrs. This victory has brought a new possibility for the nation."

Khaleda, a three-time prime minister, called for building a "knowledge-based, democratic Bangladesh with merit and competence" and "free from exploitation".

"We have to build a prosperous Bangladesh from unprecedented corruption and ruins of destroyed democracy. The dream for which the youth have shed their blood must be realised. Students and youth are our future. Let's strengthen the hands of our youth to build tomorrow's Bangladesh based on peace, progress and equality."

The rights of all religions and communities must be ensured, said Khaleda, who landed in jail in a corruption case in February 2018.

At the beginning of her speech, Khaleda, who was released from house arrest on Monday, said she was grateful to the Almighty for being able to speak after being ill for a long time.

"During my imprisonment, you struggled and prayed for my release and recovery. For that, I thank you all," she added.

Her son Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of BNP, addressed the rally virtually to a thunderous applause too.

He urged everyone not to take the law into their own hands and not to engage in revenge.

He called upon his party's leaders and activists and other democratic political parties to ensure the security of every person irrespective of religious identity and not indulge in violence.

"Stop attacking the police or religious minority communities from today. Even if someone tries to commit a crime using the name of BNP, hand them over to the law. Stand as a shield and set an example by ensuring the safety of everyone, regardless of their religion, race or identity."

Stressing the significance of the role of police, he said: "In a civilised and democratic state, the police are indispensable. The police are not the enemies of the people."

Democratic parties, including BNP, believe that except for a certain clique within the police, most officers are trying to perform their duties by adhering to job regulations and laws, he said.

"After Hasina fled the country, a clique is now conspiring to demoralise police. If the police can be rendered ineffective, it will become easy to destabilise the country. It will be easy to create insecurity among religious minorities."

Speaking about the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, he said the day was akin to a second independence for Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh has been imprisoned for the past 15 years. On August 5, Bangladesh witnessed another victory through the united revolution of students and the people. Today, the door to democracy has opened. Today, our beloved Bangladesh is free and independent."

No evil force can suppress Bangladesh if the pro-Bangladesh forces stay united, he said.

"In the Liberation War of 1971 and the Liberation War of 2024, the people's message was only one: independence cannot be conditional."

Tarique emphasised making the administration competent, with highest priority given to merit recruitment and promotion.

The BNP has proposed establishing an upper house in the national parliament to include knowledgeable and distinguished people residing abroad in state administration and policymaking, said Tarique, who has been living in London since 2008.

"The national election must be held immediately and power must be handed over to the elected representatives," he added.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the president to form an interim government without any delay.

"This government will arrange national elections within three months. The people will fully support them in this process," he said.

Before the speakers commenced their speeches, the gathering observed a minute's silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the quota reform movement.

Six members of the party's standing committee addressed the crowd, expressing their gratitude to the students for their contributions.