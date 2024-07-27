BNP calls for ‘national unity’ with one-point demand

Politics
Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 03:16 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday called for national unity among all democratic political parties and socio-cultural organisations to press home a one-point demand -- resignation of the government.

At this critical moment of the nation, the aim of the unity will be restoration of democracy and voting rights, Fakhrul said in a statement sent to the media last night.

"We call for national unity among the parties and alliances involved in the simultaneous movement under BNP's leadership; left and right-wing political parties; Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamist political parties and organisations."

This announcement on national unity will expedite the  movement for people's freedom, he said.

Fakhrul said that parties and organisations can express their willingness to join the call through issuing statements due to time constraints and difficulties in communications.

A joint statement, signed by all those who would express their willingness to join the call, will be issued soon, he said.

