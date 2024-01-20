BNP boycotting polls a conspiracy against country

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said by not participating in the 12th national polls, BNP took part in a conspiracy against the country's sovereignty.

The road transport and bridges minister made the remark while speaking at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka.

Quader said the election would have been more competitive if BNP participated in it.

"Yet, the election was not voter-less or uncompetitive, even though BNP did not participate in it. The party's election boycott is part of a conspiracy against the country's sovereignty," he added.

He said in many countries around the world, despite the participation of all political parties, the voter turnout is not seen above 40 percent.

"We know there's about 25-30 percent voter turnout in many countries, including Europe. Sometimes it's even less than that," the AL general secretary said.

He said the first session of the 12th parliament will begin on January 30.

"We can claim that there is democratic continuity in the country because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's bravery. Even after the elections, terrorists identified under the leadership of BNP are hatching plots," the minister added.