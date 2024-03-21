BNP with ‘Boycott India’

Rizvi throws away his ‘Indian shawl’ in solidarity

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday expressed solidarity with the movement of boycotting Indian products by throwing away his Indian shawl publicly.

After throwing the shawl away, Rizvi claimed boycotting Indian products means boycotting the Awami League government, as Awami League is an Indian product.

AL had made a mockery in the name of election with India's help, Rizvi alleged.

"People of Bangladesh have realised this and are now boycotting Indian products in protest. We think it is logical to boycott Indian products," he added.

Rizvi made these remarks while speaking at a press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

While reading out a written statement, he mentioned that at least 63 parties, including BNP, had expressed solidarity with the boycott.

"The country's independence and sovereignty have been sold to stay in power. India is not on the side of the people of Bangladesh; it is on the side of Awami League," he said.

People believe India is responsible for snatching voting rights, killing democracy, disappearances, murders, and injustice, Rizvi alleged.

"People are expressing their anger by boycotting Indian products. The 'India Out Campaign' is now everywhere, including social media. This is not a political programme but a spontaneous movement of Bangladeshi people," he stressed.

Almost all the ministers are intoxicated with "Bharat Vandana," Rizvi claimed, adding, "It seems from their words and behaviour that Bangladesh has now become a satellite state of India."