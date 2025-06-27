BNP believes govt preparing for polls before Ramadan: Farroque

The government has already delayed the election, he says

BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Zainul Abedin Farroque today said they believe the interim government is preparing to hold the national election before Ramadan in line with the chief adviser's commitment.

"Our humble request to Prof Muhammad Yunus is that you kindly live up to your commitment. An election will be held in the country before Ramadan, and the government is certainly preparing for it. We are hopeful about it," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a discussion meeting organised by the Education Development Campaign at the Jatiya Press Club.

Farroque, a former opposition chief whip in parliament, said the government has already delayed the election. "So, let there be no further delay."

He recalled that Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed arranged the national election within three months after the fall of the Ershad government.

"If you had ended the shameful chapter of the past 16 years and held the election within three or even six months, your name would have been written in golden letters in Bangladesh's history. However, it is already late. Still, we are hopeful that the election will be held before Ramadan," the BNP leader said.

He said there are now talks that some party will get 200 to 300 seats, which is creating doubt in the public's mind.

Farroque mentioned that some people are still sceptical that elections will not be held until the new party (NCP) becomes stronger.

"But after the London meeting, I am confident as a political activist that the election will be held before Ramadan," he said.

The BNP leader also said the development and improvement of the election system, law and order, and constitutional institutions, including the Anti-Corruption Commission, will depend on the future government.

He expressed the hope that the next government will learn from the atrocities and repression of the Hasina government and ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

He stressed that the judiciary and constitutional institutions must work independently.

He said the education sector will be given the highest priority if BNP forms the government through a fair election.

"When an elected government is formed, elected representatives will address the problems in the education sector. If we cannot improve education, the development of the country and the nation will not be possible. This is clear," Farroque said.

He alleged that the education system was ruined by former Education Minister Dipu Moni during the Awami League regime.

"There are no words to describe how Sheikh Hasina and her father have destroyed the education system. Those who used to speak about democracy in the country did not speak about education," the BNP leader observed.