UNB, Dhaka
Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 06:59 AM

BNP behind BDR mutiny: Mahmud

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 06:59 AM
Bangladesh foreign ministry made this communication to Myanmar envoy U Aung Kyaw Moe
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File photo

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said BNP was behind the BDR mutiny.

He said this while speaking to reporters at his residence. Hasan said many of those killed in the mutiny belonged to Awami League family.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia came out from her cantonment residence well ahead of the mutiny. "Why did she leave so early that day? That means she knew about the mutiny beforehand."

Referring to BNP leader Moeen Khan, Hasan said he might have forgotten that Bangladesh was the champion in corruption five times during BNP-Jamaat tenure. On his discussion with the US delegation, Hasan said they had a very open discussion to take the relationship to a new height.

