BNP bans inclusion of new members in party

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a ban on the inclusion of leaders and activists from other political parties or non-political individuals into the party until further notice.

The directive was issued through a press release yesterday evening, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

In the statement, Rizvi said, "For the information of all leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated and associate organisations, this is to inform that until further notice, no leader or activist of any other political party or any non-political individual can be included in any committee of the BNP from the ward to the national level, or in the committees of its affiliated and associate organisations from the ward to the central level."

The BNP has instructed all its leaders, activists, as well as those in its affiliated and associate organisations to strictly adhere to this decision.

Besides, the party has announced a nationwide prayer program after the Friday prayers for those killed in the quota reform protests and pray for the recovery of the injured.