BNP assigns Azizul Bari Helal to probe factional clashes in Raozan

The BNP today directed Azizul Bari Helal, party's secretary for information and research affairs, to investigate the recent factional clashes and untoward incidents involving the Raozan upazila unit of Chattogram North District BNP.

A letter signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that for the past few months, there have been allegations of infighting, violent clashes, and breaches of party discipline within Raozan upazila BNP.

The letter further instructed that a written report must be submitted to the party's central office in Nayapaltan within seven days.

According to party sources, long-standing internal conflict between two factions of Raozan BNP has led to repeated clashes, reportedly over establishing supremacy, extortion, and control of sand and other businesses. Over the last 11 months, 13 people -- mostly BNP men -- have been killed in Raozan alone. The BNP high command is taking the matter seriously, the sources added.

On Tuesday afternoon, the convoy of BNP Chairperson's Adviser and Ctg North District BNP Convener Golam Akbar Khandaker came under attack while he was en route to visit the grave of former Ctg North District BNP vice-president and ex-president of Raozan BNP, Mahiuddin Ahmed. Four motorbikes were torched, and at least 10 BNP leaders and activists, including Golam Akbar Khandaker, were injured.

Following the incident, the BNP dissolved the Chattogram North District convening committee and suspended the membership of BNP Vice-Chairman Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury.