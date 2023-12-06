BNP asks parties, independents to stay away from Jan 7 polls

Bangladesh is now disconnected from the democratic world. Ignoring calls from various countries, Sheikh Hasina will stage a drama on January 7. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General

BNP, terming the January 7 election staged, today urged aspirants of political parties and individuals to withdraw their nomination papers.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also called upon public servants not to cooperate with the Awami League government in holding a "lopsided election".

"Those who are either participating in the staged election or are directly or indirectly helping in it, I, on behalf of BNP, call upon them not to do so if you have even the slightest sense of patriotism, humanity, or conscience," he said.

The BNP leader also urged those who have submitted nomination papers to withdraw those and boycott the election.

"Otherwise, people will not forgive you for this crime. Your name will be written in the pages of history next to traitors and Mir Jafars," he added.

He also requested the voters to refrain from voting.

"No officer or employee of the republic should cooperate in the false election," he added.

He said the government could not recruit any genuine BNP leaders by alluring them with money and different benefits.

"They could only hire some people who were expelled and abandoned by BNP in exchange for money."

BNP leader said the government should be ashamed that it has to hire people from other parties by distributing money and blackmailing and alluring politicians using state machinery even after staying in power for one and a half decades.

He also cited the Jatiya Party secretary general's remark that the party joined the polls as the government assured them of giving seats.

"The dire situation that has come about was manifested in the speech of the Jatiya Party secretary general. Without Sheikh Hasina's blessings, no one in the country even can be a member of the Union Parishad."

Rizvi claimed that more than 360 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in the last 24 hours as of 4:00pm today.

At another event, Rizvi said the AL government would be ousted through a mass uprising like the autocratic ruler HM Ershad in the 1990s.

"Dictator Ershad was forced to resign on December 6, 1990, in the face of public outrage. This government also won't be spared. Their downfall would be ensured by a mass uprising in the month of victory," he said.

The BNP leader came up with the comment while speaking at a brief rally after a procession on the road in front of Terokhadia Stadium in Rajshahi.